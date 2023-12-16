Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,009 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $9.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

