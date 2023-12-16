Baystate Wealth Management LLC Invests $40,000 in CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

CorMedix Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRMD opened at $3.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market cap of $181.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.86. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $6.09.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

