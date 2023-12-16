Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 394.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.87.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.1 %

BXP stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.