Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

