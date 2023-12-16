Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $273,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Hershey by 11.0% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Hershey by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $47,680,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $181.47 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.85.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

