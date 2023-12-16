Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PCY opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.67.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

