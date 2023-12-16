Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $118,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $1,498,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter worth $333,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 119.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,168.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after buying an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $139.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average is $116.98. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $144.99.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Allstate from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.93.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

