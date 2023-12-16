Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

