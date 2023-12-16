Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $49.79 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

