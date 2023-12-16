Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. UBS Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

