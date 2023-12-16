Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.1% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.27% and a positive return on equity of 1,124.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BHC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Articles

