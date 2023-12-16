Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $13.58 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
