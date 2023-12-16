Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGH opened at $13.58 on Friday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.