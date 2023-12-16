Barclays Raises Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Price Target to $69.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

SKY opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $76.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyline Champion will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

