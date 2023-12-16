Barclays Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $166.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.67.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE DHI opened at $150.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $154.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

Insider Activity

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.