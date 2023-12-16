Barclays PLC Sells 7,755,610 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,458,586 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 7,755,610 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $24,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,650,630 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,574 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 159.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,102,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $51,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 27.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,690,703 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 797,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 66.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 165,679 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 66,225 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN opened at $22.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 148.97% and a negative return on equity of 42.17%. The business’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

