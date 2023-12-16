Barclays PLC Sells 2,468,104 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 73.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,468,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $23,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $146,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $206,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $244,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.