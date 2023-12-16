Barclays PLC Sells 119,191 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 260,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $21,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 236.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 2.1 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.23. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

