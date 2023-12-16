Barclays PLC Raises Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 68.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $24,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 38.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 281,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,561,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 88,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $87.86 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BG shares. HSBC started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

