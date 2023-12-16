Barclays PLC Purchases 865,847 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,177,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,847 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in News were worth $22,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,073,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in News by 10.3% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 29,764,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,241 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in News by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,718 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,098,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in News by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,262,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,096 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NWSA. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

