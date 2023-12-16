Barclays PLC Purchases 66,745 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,745 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $21,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $148.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.36.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

