Barclays PLC Purchases 54,562 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $26,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 46.2% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.57.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

