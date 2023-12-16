Barclays PLC Purchases 51,887 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $476,588,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,175,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,338 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,056,000 after acquiring an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after acquiring an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

ESS stock opened at $244.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.69. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $221.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

