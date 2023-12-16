Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,203 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 815,912 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $23,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 128.4% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 478,199 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 268,860 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $2,906,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $11,260,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 6.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 15,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

GMED stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

