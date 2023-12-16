Barclays PLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,752 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,794 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,610,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,122,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,418 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $174.08 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $175.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

