Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 199.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter worth $2,784,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 21.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 117,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 20,478 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $2,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 656,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,403,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the second quarter valued at $7,952,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $70.93 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

