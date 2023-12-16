Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 161,922 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,591,000 after acquiring an additional 136,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after acquiring an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,019,000 after acquiring an additional 65,432 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TECH opened at $75.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.26. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $51.79 and a twelve month high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.81 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TECH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

