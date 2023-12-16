Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $26,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $153.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

