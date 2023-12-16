Barclays PLC Increases Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 335.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,731 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,364 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $24,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after purchasing an additional 80,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $197,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, with a total value of $181,492.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,582.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $573.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.70 million. SouthState had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. SouthState’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

