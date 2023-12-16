Barclays PLC Has $28.32 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 108,779 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 124,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 25.7% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Get Our Latest Report on FMC

FMC Stock Down 1.2 %

FMC stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.81.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. FMC’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

About FMC

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.