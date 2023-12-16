Barclays PLC Has $26.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $26,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VXUS stock opened at $57.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $55.23. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

