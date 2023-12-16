Barclays PLC Has $26.56 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $26,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $164.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.67. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

