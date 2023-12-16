Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $21,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.76.

Shares of CPT opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.39%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

