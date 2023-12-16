Barclays PLC Grows Stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 227.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,010,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,969 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $25,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at about $25,832,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 16.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $302,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 36,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.03. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

