Barclays PLC Buys 174,650 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 174,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $24,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 93.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after buying an additional 1,476,395 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Textron by 51.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after buying an additional 1,032,353 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after buying an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter valued at about $64,463,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,467,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXT opened at $79.34 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.95.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

