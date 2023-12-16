Barclays PLC Buys 144,989 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 217.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,989 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $22,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $96.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.68. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.04.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

In related news, EVP David Philip Henry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

