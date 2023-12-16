Barclays PLC Boosts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $23,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 101.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.43.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.