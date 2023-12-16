Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $22,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 841,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 190,822 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,744,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,491.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $148,234.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,907,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,841. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

