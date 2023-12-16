Barclays PLC Acquires 39,309 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $23,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $279.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.93. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.06.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.70%.

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 69,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,138,555.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 68,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $254.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

