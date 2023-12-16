Barclays PLC Acquires 298,845 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 111.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.81. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

