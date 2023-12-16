Barclays PLC Acquires 18,758 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 84.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.38.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $702.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.68 and a 200-day moving average of $553.67. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $361.62 and a fifty-two week high of $720.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

