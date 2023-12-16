Barclays PLC Acquires 175,126 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,126 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $22,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 5.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

