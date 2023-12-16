Barclays Boosts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $156.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $151.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $145.88.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $142.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $780.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.36 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 6,353 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.85, for a total transaction of $710,583.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after buying an additional 44,265 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,841,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,328,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

