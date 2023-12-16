Bank of America Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the life sciences company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

ILMN has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.90.

ILMN opened at $127.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 28.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 8.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

