Bank of America Downgrades Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Bank of America currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of TYRA opened at $13.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.90. Tyra Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $19.74.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Tyra Biosciences by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 206.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 3,841.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

