Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.73

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.73 and last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 13704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $889.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 23.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $630,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 999,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $488,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

