Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

