Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $216,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 506,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,251,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,448,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,395,000 after buying an additional 188,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,217. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $49.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.