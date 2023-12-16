Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.02. The company has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. HSBC began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

