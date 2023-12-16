Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 12-Month High at $251.42

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $251.42 and last traded at $249.31, with a volume of 38918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.06.

Several brokerages have commented on AXON. Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 131.27 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total transaction of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,890 shares of company stock worth $15,936,273. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

