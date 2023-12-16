AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,628.05 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,601.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,527.00. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $2,975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

